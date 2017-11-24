Liverpool vs Chelsea: Team news and prediction for Sunday's game
What is it?
Why, it's only the Premier League meeting between fifth-placed Liverpool – on 22 points – and reigning champions Chelsea who are third in the table, three points ahead of the Merseysiders.
When is it?
Saturday Nov 25, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
Referee Michael Oliver will get the match at Anfield under way at 5.30pm (GMT). Oliver will be joined by Gary Beswick and Simon Bennett who will run the lines while Craig Pawson is fourth official.
What TV channel is it on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with their coverage starting at 5pm.
What is the team news?
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League game with Chelsea due to a muscle problem.
Adam Lallana, who is yet to play a competitive match this season, has been stepping up his recovery from a thigh injury and could be involved this time.
Joel Matip (knock) may make his return to action after missing the last two games.
Provisional squad: Karius, Mignolet, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Ings, Solanke.
Wing-back Victor Moses is available following a six-week absence when Chelsea play at Liverpool. Moses has been out with a hamstring injury since the Oct 14 loss at Crystal Palace and is expected to begin as a substitute against another of his former clubs, having spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Anfield.
Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen are expected to return in place of Willian and David Luiz as boss Antonio Conte rotates his options, with striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and the left-sided Kenedy (undisclosed) out.
Provisional squad: Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Morata, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Moses, Zappacosta, Willian, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Sterling, Eduardo.
What are they saying?
“I don’t think he [Salah] has to prove something, I don’t think he sees it like that because it’s a completely normal situation. As a young boy you can go there and can’t come through so you try to do it in a different way.
“He did it, in the end he succeeded so he is at Liverpool. If he would’ve played already better at Chelsea, we would not have him probably in this moment, so I’m happy about the situation.”
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp
"Salah is a good player and is very dangerous. He's a technical player, but at the same time is very fast, very strong, very good in one v one.
"Also he's very good to finish. We must pay great attention, but not only to Salah, also to [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, [Daniel] Sturridge.
"They have a good coach [Jurgen Klopp], they have a good identity. Great organisation, especially offensively. They are very dangerous."
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte
What's Chris Bascombe's prediction?
It is Liverpool v Chelsea rather than Mohamed Salah v Chelsea, but we can all be forgiven for focusing on one player ahead of the Anfield meeting. Salah has recovered from his miserable time at Stamford Bridge but he has a point to prove to former employers. Liverpool’s defenders must recover from the harrowing second half in Sevilla, but face an in-from Eden Hazard.
Result: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 1