Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Liverpool were left to rue their shaky backline in last weekend’s draw at Watford but will be looking to claim three points on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were shocked at home against Huddersfield in their opening game to get the season off to a rocky start and must now travel to Anfield in search of a result.

Daniel Sturridge could be involved for Liverpool after recovering from a thigh injury but Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana remain sidelined with injuries. Palace are without winger Wilfried Zaha who picked up a knee injury in the defeat by Huddersfield.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 3.00pm on Saturday 19 August at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on television but follow coverage with our live blog.

It’s a big game for?

Dejan Lovren. The Croatian had a night to forget against Hoffenheim earlier this week. Lovren conceded a penalty in the first-half, that was subsequently saved, and put in a general all-round performance that was found wanting. Liverpool’s backline has looked suspect at times these past few weeks, with questions raised over their set-piece defending, so Lovren and Co will need to ensure they tighten things up for Saturday’s game.

Last three meetings

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League Asia Trophy, July 2017

Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League, April 2017

Crystal Palace 2-4 Liverpool, Premier League, October 2016

Form guide

Liverpool: WDWWW

Crystal Palace: LDDWL

Odds

Liverpool to win: 2/5

Draw: 22/5

Crystal Palace to win: 10/1

