Liverpool vs Hoffenheim player ratings: Firmino, Emre Can and Sadio Mane all shine on magical night for the Reds

Liverpool overpowered Hoffenheim 4-2 at Anfield to ease into the Champions League group stages with a 6-3 aggregate play-off victory.

Most of the damage was done in a sensational 11-minute spell early in the first half when Germany's Emre Can struck twice against the Bundesliga side and Mohamed Salah also got on the scoresheet.

Mark Uth, who scored and missed a penalty in the first leg, pulled one back for the visitors but the outstanding Roberto Firmino settled the tie before a Sandro Wagner consolation.

The result ensures England will be represented by five teams when the draw for the group stages is made on Thursday, with Liverpool fans hoping that their side avoid the competition's biggest and meanest teams.

