Liverpool vs Hoffenheim: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will hope to book their spot in the Champions League group stage by defending a 2-1 aggregate lead over Hoffenheim at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and an own goal earned the Reds an advantage in Germany, though Mark Uth's late reply has given Julian Nagelsmann's side a lifeline.

Having got off to a winning start on their own turf against Crystal Palace at the weekend, though, Liverpool will be confident of completing the job on Wednesday night.

Game Liverpool vs Hoffenheim Date Wednesday, August 23 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Grujic, Can, Brannagan, Ejaria, Ojo Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Origi, Solanke, Kent, Brewster, Woodburn, Wilson

Liverpool will be without the injured Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne, while Adam Lallana and Danny Ings were not named in the squad for this stage of the competition due to longer-term issues.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Hoffenheim players Goalkeepers Baumann, Stolz, Kobel, Draband Defenders Kaderabek, Bicakcic, Toljan, Schulz, Hubner, Vogt, Hoogma, Ochs, Posch Midfielders Nordtveit, Rupp, Polanski, Demirbay, Grillitsch, Zuber, Amiri, Zulj, Gnabry, Geiger, Hack Forwards Wagner, Uth, Terrazzino, Kramaric, Szalai, Skenderovic

Hoffenheim do not appear to have any new absentees. Kevin Akpoguma is working his way back from a serious neck injury and was not included in their squad for this round.

Potential starting XI: Baumann; Nordtveit, Vogt, Hubner; Toljan, Rupp, Demirbay, Zuber; Gnabry, Wagner, Kramaric.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 8/13 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Hoffenheim priced at 15/4 and the draw available at 16/5.

Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are joint 4/1 favourites to score first. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

