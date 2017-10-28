Liverpool vs Huddersfield and other Premier League 3pm kick-offs: live score updates
Crystal Palace vs West Ham team news
Crystal Palace:Speroni, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Schlupp, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Sako, Delaney, Kelly, Puncheon, Riedewald.
West Ham: Hart, Zabaleta, Fonte, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Kouyate, Noble, Ayew, Hernandez, Lanzini. Subs: Arnautovic, Carroll, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Antonio, Rice.
Watford vs Stoke City team news
Watford:Gomes, Femenia, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas, Capoue, Doucoure, Carrillo, Cleverley, Richarlison, Deeney. Subs: Janmaat, Mariappa, Gray, Hughes, Zeegelaar, Watson, Karnezis.
Stoke: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer, Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Sobhi, Choupo-Moting. Subs: Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Adam, Ngoy, Grant, Thomas Edwards.
Arsenal vs Swansea team news
Arsenal:Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez. Subs: Wilshere, Giroud, Walcott, Holding, Iwobi, Coquelin, Macey.
Swansea: Fabianski, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Naughton, Ki, Fer, Carroll, Clucas, Ayew, Abraham. Subs: Narsingh, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Routledge, Roque, McBurnie, Rodon.
West Brom vs Man City team news
West Brom: Foster, McAuley, Hegazi, Evans, Nyom, Livermore, Krychowiak, Barry, Gibbs, Rodriguez, Rondon. Subs: Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Phillips, Brunt, Myhill, McClean, Chadli.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sane. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Mangala, Toure.
Liverpool vs Huddersfield team news
Liverpool:Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Grujic, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Robertson, Solanke.
Huddersfield: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Williams, Hogg, van La Parra, Mooy, Ince, Depoitre. Subs: Malone, Kachunga, Cranie, Quaner, Mounie, Green, Hadergjonaj.
Hello
It's another day of bumper Premier League action with the top five in the table all in action. You can find out what happened at Old Trafford where Manchester United hosted Spurs in the early-kick off with our live blog and match report.
On this page it is all about the 3pm kick-offs. You can follow all the latest from across the grounds with RoboBlogger right here from the following matches:
- Arsenal vs Swansea (which also has a separate live blog)
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham
- Liverpool vs Huddersfield
- Watford vs Stoke City
- West Brom vs Manchester City
Can Arsenal keep pace with those at the top of the table? Will Liverpool bounce back from their mauling at Wembley last weekend? Can Crystal Palace win a second Premier League match of the season?
Stay right here for all the latest.