Liverpool vs Huddersfield and other Premier League 3pm kick-offs: live score updates

2:07PM

Crystal Palace:Speroni, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Schlupp, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Sako, Delaney, Kelly, Puncheon, Riedewald.

West Ham: Hart, Zabaleta, Fonte, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fernandes, Kouyate, Noble, Ayew, Hernandez, Lanzini. Subs: Arnautovic, Carroll, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Antonio, Rice.

2:05PM

Watford:Gomes, Femenia, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas, Capoue, Doucoure, Carrillo, Cleverley, Richarlison, Deeney. Subs: Janmaat, Mariappa, Gray, Hughes, Zeegelaar, Watson, Karnezis.

Stoke: Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer, Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Sobhi, Choupo-Moting. Subs: Berahino, Jese, Afellay, Adam, Ngoy, Grant, Thomas Edwards.

2:05PM

Arsenal:Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Ozil, Lacazette, Sanchez. Subs: Wilshere, Giroud, Walcott, Holding, Iwobi, Coquelin, Macey.

Swansea: Fabianski, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Naughton, Ki, Fer, Carroll, Clucas, Ayew, Abraham. Subs: Narsingh, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Routledge, Roque, McBurnie, Rodon.

2:04PM

West Brom: Foster, McAuley, Hegazi, Evans, Nyom, Livermore, Krychowiak, Barry, Gibbs, Rodriguez, Rondon. Subs: Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Phillips, Brunt, Myhill, McClean, Chadli.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sane. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Mangala, Toure.

2:03PM

Liverpool:Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Sturridge, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Grujic, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Robertson, Solanke.

Huddersfield: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Lowe, Williams, Hogg, van La Parra, Mooy, Ince, Depoitre. Subs: Malone, Kachunga, Cranie, Quaner, Mounie, Green, Hadergjonaj.

2:00PM

Hello

It's another day of bumper Premier League action with the top five in the table all in action. You can find out what happened at Old Trafford where Manchester United hosted Spurs in the early-kick off with our live blog and match report.

On this page it is all about the 3pm kick-offs. You can follow all the latest from across the grounds with RoboBlogger right here from the following matches:

Arsenal vs Swansea (which also has a separate live blog)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Huddersfield

Watford vs Stoke City

West Brom vs Manchester City

Can Arsenal keep pace with those at the top of the table? Will Liverpool bounce back from their mauling at Wembley last weekend? Can Crystal Palace win a second Premier League match of the season?

Stay right here for all the latest.