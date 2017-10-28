Liverpool vs Huddersfield: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Liverpool entertain Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a fascinating spectacle, both on and off the pitch.
The build-up to the game is likely to be focussed upon the dugout-meeting of best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner. Although both have downplayed the significance of the personal aspect of the fixture, the coming-together of the two Germans – who first became friends when playing for Mainz together in the 1990s – will, in itself, doubtlessly make for interesting viewing.
Not that the action on the pitch, though, is likely to be tiresome. Both managers will be looking for positive results at the expense of their friend, though for different reasons. For Klopp, a resounding Anfield victory will be a necessary tonic to last weekend’s 4-1 embarrassment against Spurs at Wembley. The Reds, currently languishing in 9th, will hope for a more solid defensive performance here to move them closer to the top-four places, though they will have to do without maestro Philippe Coutinho, who missed training this week with an adductor problem.
Premier League newbie, Wagner, on the other hand, will be hoping to maintain positive momentum with an unchanged XI following an historic 2-1 triumph at home to Manchester United last Saturday. If his inexperienced side can rediscover the grit and energy of that afternoon, they have the chance to move above their Merseyside rivals this weekend.
In a clash where the identical beards and glasses of Klopp and Wagner will be matched by their similar, aggressive pressing playing styles, expect an exciting watch.
What times does it start?
Liverpool vs Huddersfield kicks off at 15:00
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One
It’s a big game for…
Dejan Lovren. The jury remains out on whether Jurgen Klopp was right to sacrifice the Croatian after only 31 minutes against Spurs. There is little debate, however, that the centre-back is in need of a vastly-improved outing here if he wishes to keep his starting place.
Best stat…
45 years. The number of years since the two sides last met in a league meeting. Back in 1972, in what was League Division One, visiting Liverpool triumphed 1-0 courtesy of a Jack Whitham strike.
Remember when…
In the last meeting between Liverpool and Huddersfield – in a pre-season friendly in 2016 – 18 year-old goalkeeper Shamal George was brought on as a substitute for his debut by Jurgen Klopp. As a centre-forward.
Player to watch…
Aaron Mooy. The central midfielder was at his dynamic best against United, not only nicking a goal but defending resolutely in the second-half. The Australian will be hoping for a similarly strong showing here, buoyed by a letter of support he received from a fan earlier this week.
Past three meetings…
Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 2 (Camara, Matteo), FA Cup, December 1999
Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 1 (Whitham), League Division One, February 1972.
Liverpool 2 (Smith, Evans) Huddersfield 0, League Division One, October 1971.
Form guide…
Liverpool: WDDDWL
Huddersfield: DLDLLW
Odds…
Liverpool: 4/17
Huddersfield: 10
Draw: 23/4