Liverpool vs Huddersfield: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

The pressure is on Jurgen Klopp for his side to deliver against Huddersfield: Getty

Liverpool entertain Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon in what promises to be a fascinating spectacle, both on and off the pitch.

The build-up to the game is likely to be focussed upon the dugout-meeting of best friends Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner. Although both have downplayed the significance of the personal aspect of the fixture, the coming-together of the two Germans – who first became friends when playing for Mainz together in the 1990s – will, in itself, doubtlessly make for interesting viewing.

Not that the action on the pitch, though, is likely to be tiresome. Both managers will be looking for positive results at the expense of their friend, though for different reasons. For Klopp, a resounding Anfield victory will be a necessary tonic to last weekend’s 4-1 embarrassment against Spurs at Wembley. The Reds, currently languishing in 9th, will hope for a more solid defensive performance here to move them closer to the top-four places, though they will have to do without maestro Philippe Coutinho, who missed training this week with an adductor problem.

Premier League newbie, Wagner, on the other hand, will be hoping to maintain positive momentum with an unchanged XI following an historic 2-1 triumph at home to Manchester United last Saturday. If his inexperienced side can rediscover the grit and energy of that afternoon, they have the chance to move above their Merseyside rivals this weekend.

In a clash where the identical beards and glasses of Klopp and Wagner will be matched by their similar, aggressive pressing playing styles, expect an exciting watch.

What times does it start?

Liverpool vs Huddersfield kicks off at 15:00

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One

It’s a big game for…

Dejan Lovren. The jury remains out on whether Jurgen Klopp was right to sacrifice the Croatian after only 31 minutes against Spurs. There is little debate, however, that the centre-back is in need of a vastly-improved outing here if he wishes to keep his starting place.