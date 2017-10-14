Liverpool vs Man Utd player ratings: Who starred at Anfield and who flopped?

He knew from the early stages his concentration levels would be tested as much as his reflexes. When called upon for the only time on 43 minutes, he produced an important save to deny Lukaku. Mostly unemployed.

Preferred to Trent Alexander-Arnold, possibly for his greater physical presence. Anthony Martial had the pace to trick him, but Gomez stood his ground well and acquitted himself excellently. Improving every week.

Has escaped the same levels of criticism as his defensive partner but looked more aggressive than usual. He was close to giving Liverpool the lead with his clever shot, but – like The Kop - was cursing De Gea’s brilliance.

Most often in a duel with Lukaku. It threatened to be the defining contest of the afternoon and the Croatian seemed up for the fight. That said, there was an embarrassing overreaction when trying to get the United striker dismissed before half-time.

Alberto Moreno 6

Moreno still has not convinced everyone of his defensive improvement, but he relished taking on Ashley Young on Liverpool’s left side. Won a few early headers and looked as likely to get beyond United’s back four with his overlaps. Did well.

Alberto Moreno surges down the line Credit: AP More

Gini Wijnaldum 7

Sadio Mane’s injury opened the way for Wijnaldum’s inclusion and the way he started the game suggested, tactically at least, it was in Liverpool’s favour. The Dutchman tends to save his best for occasions like this. One of the better players.

Jordan Henderson 7

Forget the playmaker role he is given for England, Henderson is more effective as Liverpool’s spoiler, trying to knit midfield to enable more creative players to dominate further upfield. A different player in a Liverpool shirt.

Henderson heads clear Credit: AFP More

Emre Can 6

A Klopp favourite who can often appear to be doing the same role as Henderson. Tidy, but he missed a great chance on 56 minutes. A typical Can performance. Not bad, just not especially great.

Mohamed Salah 7

After being the hero for Egypt in World Cup qualifying it is no surprise Salah started full of confidence, showing plenty of tricks and turns of pace. But his runs were often from deep and he could not hurt United enough.

Mohamed Salah lays off the ball Credit: AP More

Roberto Firmino 6

Has been off-form recently. There were a couple of sparks, but some of the dynamism is missing. He worked as tirelessly as ever but must have felt he was playing nine defenders at times.

Philippe Coutinho 7

Liverpool needed him to show why Barca want him so much, but Mourinho had Ander Herrera shadowing the Brazilian forcing him ever deeper. No player had to think more tactically to find space to penetrate.

Philippe Coutinho tries to find a way through United's backline Credit: Getty Images More

Manchester United

David De Gea 8

Has often showed his best form in this fixture and he was at it again. De Gea produced as amazing save on 35 minutes to prevent Matip nudging Liverpool ahead. If he is not the best keeper in the world, he is certainly the best keeper in the world at saving with his feet.

De Gea made a fantastic save with his feet to keep the game goalless in the first half Credit: Reuters More

Matteo Darmian 6

Included as a more solid left back alternative to Ashley Young. Had plenty to deal with trying to nullify Mohamed Salah and will have been grateful on those occasions he was beaten his midfielders were covering.

Chris Smalling 7

Injury to Eric Bailly gave Smalling his opportunity. United fans were concerned but there was plenty of protection for the England man. Handled Firmino well enough, but less sure when Coutinho ran from deep.

Phil Jones 7

Has been excellent so far this season. Like Smalling, was more concerned about the midfield runners than Liverpool’s main strikers, but it must be a dream having both Matic and Herrera plugging the gaps in front of the back four.

Jones holds off Salah Credit: Getty Images More

Antonio Valencia 7

Arguably the best right back in the Premier League. Still underrated beyond Old Trafford. His early tackle on Coutinho when faced with a one-on-one demonstrated his excellence. So often United’s best player.

Ander Herrera 6

Has succeeded previously in diminishing the influence of Coutinho and was tasked with the job again. He did not start well, diving into several challenges, grateful Matic was mopping up behind.

Credit: Reuters More

Nemanja Matic 7

One of United’s midfield spoilers, few take on this role so effectively and Liverpool’s midfielders and attackers felt his considerable shadow ever time they were in possession. Did what he is paid to do.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan 5

Klopp knew Mkhitaryan more than any United player, but he would never have seen him in such a defensive formation. The Armenian struggled to have any influence. Subbed after 62 minutes.

Anthony Martial 5

Mourinho will have fancied Martial against Liverpool’s full-backs, but the visitors had trouble finding the young Frenchman. Looked like he could have been more dangerous in a more attacking formation. Subbed for Rashford.

Martial was replaced by Rashford during the second half Credit: Reuters More

Ashley Young 6

Surprisingly included in a more advanced role, but was effectively in the side to assist Valencia – not that the right back needed too much help. His selection was purely tactical. It’s doubtful he’ll be on the wing much more this season.

Ashley Young appeals for a foul Credit: Reuters More

Romelu Lukaku 5

Will have heard the jibes about failing to excel in games such as this. This was going to be an afternoon for patience for the Belgian, his side not set up to carve numerous chances. When his opportunity came before half-time, Mignolet responded.