Liverpool vs Manchester United: Five of the most memorable meetings

Liverpool host old rivals Manchester United on Saturday in one of the Premier League's most eagerly anticipated games of the season.

United are currently flying, having picked up 19 points so far this season to sit at the top of the table alongside rivals Manchester City.

They have won three of their last five league visits to Anfield and a victory would give Jose Mourinho's side a record 22 points after eight games.

Liverpool are meanwhile desperate to get back to winning ways after an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last time out.

But they will be without star man Sadio Mane after the Senegal forward suffered a hamstring injury during international duty.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick may all be ruled out for United.

The scene is set for a potential Premier League classic and here we look back at five of the most memorable meetings between the two clubs.