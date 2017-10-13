Liverpool vs Manchester United: Jason Burt's combined XI
Liverpool host Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off with Jose Mourinho's side looking to steal a march at the top of the table on Manchester City, who play later in the day.
Here, Jason Burt selects his combined XI from the two teams who will do battle at Anfield. The formation is: 4-2-3-1.
David De Gea (Goalkeeper)
Probably the easiest choice of all is the goalkeeper. Not even the most fervent Liverpool supporter would suggest Simon Mignolet ahead of De Gea who has undoubtedly developed into one of the two or three best goalkeepers in the world.
Antonio Valencia (Right-back)
The former winger has evolved into an outstanding right-back which has also earned him the United captaincy. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are promising and Nathaniel Clyne can be impressive, but it has to be Valencia.
Joel Matip (Centre-back)
For the interest of some balance then Matip gets the nod in central defence ahead of Phil Jones. But that may be generous to the Cameroonian and hard on Jones who has performed better than him this season. However Matip is the best of an unconvincing Liverpool back-line.
Eric Bailly (Centre-back)
Bailly has become a formidable, dominant power for United. Jose Mourinho looks to him as a leader, a role he is beginning to fulfil.
Ashley Young (Left-back)
Left-back is a problem. A big problem. United have Daley Blind, Luke Shaw and use Matteo Darmian there, while Liverpool have Alberto Moreno and Andy Robertson, although the latter has barely featured. It may need a more radical solution and Young’s impressive recent performances in that role earns him the nod.
Paul Pogba (Central midfield)
The French international has, this season, come into his own and is starting to show more regularly why United paid a world-record fee for him. Injured at present, he would be an automatic choice for a midfield role with his strength, ability and eye for goal.
Nemanja Matic (Central midfield)
Who would play the more defensive midfield role in a combined team? Maybe Jordan Henderson – although it is not natural to him – or Georginio Wijnaldum – although the same applies to him and even more so – which means Matic is the specialist and his influence at United is already evident.
Adam Lallana (Right wing)
Lallana has become such a key player for Liverpool (and England) and that has been felt, significantly, during his injury lay-off. His energy and intelligence can knit together midfield and attack and he can play in a variety of roles. Gives him the edge over Anthony Martial or Juan Mata or, indeed, the flying machine that is team-mate Mohamed Salah.
Philippe Coutinho (Central attacking midfield)
Coutinho or Henrikh Mkhitaryan? United fans will be up in arms that the Armenian is not selected as he has come into his own this season but Coutinho has returned to the Liverpool team to show why Barcelona wanted him. He can unlock any defence and score spectacular goals.
Sadio Mane (Left wing)
For all of Coutinho and Lallana’s worth, it is quite possibly Mane who is Liverpool’s most important player with his pace and trickery. It is rough on Marcus Rashford not to be included but Mane is a more natural in the wide left role.
Romelu Lukaku (Centre-forward)
For all of Roberto Firmino’s ability, he is not a goal-machine like Lukaku who has hit the ground running at United and has also, certainly, taken his game up a level since his move from Everton. He will miss chances but keeps going and is improving his link play.
Player tally: Liverpool 4 Manchester United 7