Liverpool vs Manchester United: Jason Burt's combined XI

Liverpool host Manchester United in Saturday's early kick-off with Jose Mourinho's side looking to steal a march at the top of the table on Manchester City, who play later in the day.

Here, Jason Burt selects his combined XI from the two teams who will do battle at Anfield. The formation is: 4-2-3-1.

David De Gea (Goalkeeper)

Probably the easiest choice of all is the goalkeeper. Not even the most fervent Liverpool supporter would suggest Simon Mignolet ahead of De Gea who has undoubtedly developed into one of the two or three best goalkeepers in the world.

Antonio Valencia (Right-back)

The former winger has evolved into an outstanding right-back which has also earned him the United captaincy. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are promising and Nathaniel Clyne can be impressive, but it has to be Valencia.

Antonio Valencia has become so important to United in recent years Credit: getty images More