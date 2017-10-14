Liverpool vs Manchester United team news: Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford dropped, Anthony Martial starts

Anthony Martial is one of three changes made by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: Getty

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made three changes for Saturday's lunch-time kick-off against Liverpool, dropping Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata from his starting line-up.

Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial come in for the pair, while Ander Herrera replaces the injured Marouane Fellaini in the centre of midfield as expected.

Darmian is expected to play at left-back with Ashley Young, who has impressed in defence recently, moves into attacking midfield.

Phil Jones starts alongside Chris Smalling in the centre of defence while Romelu Lukaku starts up front for the visitors. Eric Bailly is not included in the matchday squad, while Victor Lindelof and Axel Tuanzebe are among the substitutes.

Liverpool make two changes, with Emre Can coming in for the injured Sadio Mané. Roberto Firmino regains his place from Daniel Sturridge, who Klopp names on the bench.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Substitutes: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Matic, Herrera; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford.