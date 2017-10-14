Liverpool vs Manchester United: live score updates

12:16PM

Last season they went to Anfield and played a kind of 4-3-3/4-3-2-1. Today could be either 3-4-2-1 - De Gea; Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku or 4-4-1-1 - De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Young, Herrera, Matic, Martial; Mkhitaryan; Lukaku.

Eric Bailly sustained an injury while on international duty, and Marcus Rashford picked up a knock with England. #MUFC

And Liverpool's greatest central midfielder of the 2000s is at Anfield:

Souness speaks

Two fabulous football clubs - more than football clubs they are institutions. This is the game that ruins people's weekends, their next few weeks, this is the game we were all most up for. No one could argue that this is not the biggest fixture in the Premier League.

For those of you watching in Technicolor, this one's in black and white

Liverpool Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Substitutes Karius, Milner, Sturridge, Klavan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.



Co-ordinated shirts. Liverpool fans? What on earth is happening here? Beauts agogo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine More

Man Utd De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Ander Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku.

Substitutes Romero, Lindelof, Mata, Lingard, Blind, Rashford, Tuanzebe.



Referee Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Team news

No surprises in Liverpool's line-up but a couple in United's - Ashley Young starts as well as Matteo Darmian and Anthony Martial gets in ahead of Marcus Rashford. Juan Mata, who has started the last three PL games, is on the bench.

Good morning

The 30 miles between Old Trafford and Anfield is roughly the same distance dividing Bellshill in North Lanarkshire and Glenbuck in East Ayrshire, the two mining communities that bred Sir Matt Busby and Bill Shankly, who used the values and vigour they learnt there to found the modern Manchester United and Liverpool and transfuse those two clubs with their electric charisma and integrity.

In April 1942 they were closer still, the Royal Air Force’s Shankly at right half and Busby of the King’s Regiment (Liverpool) at left half for Scotland’s 5-4 victory over England at Wembley.

They remained close for the rest of Shankly’s life, praising each other, helping each other and speaking regularly. Busby even used to slip a shot of whisky into Shankly’s pre-match tea on biting days at Old Trafford, fuelling his normally teetotal friend’s battle fever with yet more ardour. Together they held the line on players’ salaries, treated their places of work as personal fiefdoms but never lost their respect for each other’s achievements or clubs.

“Matt Busby is without doubt the greatest manager that ever lived,” Shankly said. “I’m not saying I think he is the greatest manager. Facts can prove that.” Busby, a former Liverpool captain, was the man who recommended Shankly to the general manager at his old club and even talked his old friend round when he was unable to win an early boardroom dispute at Anfield and had decided to quit.

For the years from 1963 to 1967 Liverpool and Manchester United traded titles, the beautiful and ornate old silver trophy moving east and west along the A580 each May for four seasons.

Rivalry was keen, of course, but never poisonous. In August 1965 The Telegraph’s RH Williams could lament the presence of several “raucous Kopites” in the ‘World Cup stand’ at Old Trafford for the Charity Shield the two clubs ultimately shared but only loftily to bemoan “there is no peace anywhere” from their singing and high spirits not the violence their presence there in subsequent decades would incite.

In 1958 after Munich Liverpool quickly offered to loan Manchester United players and in 1989 after Hillsborough Alex Ferguson was one of the first to telephone Kenny Dalglish in sympathy and support. But simple human decency and compassion was not solely drawn out by tragedy: in 1968 the Liverpool Echo generously congratulated Manchester United for winning the European Cup. “British football can be proud of the United team,” it wrote.

Bill Shankly with the Uefa Cup in 1973 Credit: ALLSPORT More

Such a sentiment expressed 50 years later would drown the newspaper’s editor in a cesspool of Twitter vitriol. But even as late as 1977 when there had been punch-ups in Trafalgar Square and on Wembley Way, some Manchester United fans after Tommy Docherty’s side had nixed Liverpool’s chances of the Treble waved the opposition’s players through the tunnel to make their way to Rome for the European Cup final with, Docherty remembers, consoling and encouraging cries of “Good luck, Liverpool!” to the tune of Nice One, Cyril!

It is important to remind ourselves that for all the fighting, the vile banners and chants glorying in tormenting bereavement, citing ‘Facts’ and Freud, the racist abuse of Patrice Evra by Luis Suarez and the campaign to explain it away, the notion of “a perch” and talk of babies speaking more sense than Ferguson, the “my club right or wrong” posturing, both that it is not all or even a majority of fans whose decency is so warped by hatred nor that it has been or is always like this.

Matt Busby at The Cliff in 1957 Credit: Keystone Features/Getty Images More

Examinations of the civic conflict between the two cities – think of those portentous pre-match scene-setters that trumpet guff like “Lancaster: A house divided” with a red rose cleaved in two the middle and much chin-stroking about the effects of the Manchester Ship Canal on the two cities’ prosperity – are all very well but it still has more to do with a battle for supremacy on the field than cultural and economic divisions.

Neither city, of course, is short of proselytisers who define its greatness by contrast to the other and they have undoubtedly stoked the fire, the kind of people who like to brandish virtues as weapons. But what has driven this hostility for much of the past half century is success for one and long, unaccustomed droughts for the other.

In the 26 years Manchester United endured without winning the title and the 27 years Liverpool are currently suffering, it has been the taunting of failure by one of the other that turned the rivalry sour.

We can find the heinous things people have said or daubed on banners to pinpoint precisely the origins of its debasement. More significant, though, is the potency of one club thriving while the other founders, one mocking while the other bellows its claims for greater authenticity whether they be stature, romance, pioneering achievements, bigger crowds, more trophies, fewer glory-seekers or greater spells of European dominance.

All the vile stuff, that turns treasurable needle toxic, comes from that and its strident presence will be inescapable here. It is now probably inextinguishable but we should always remember those two colliers whose warmth and respect originally set a more harmonious tone.

Pre-game package

What is it?

Arguably the biggest game of the year. It's Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield.

When is it?

This Saturday, October 14.

What time is kick-off?

It's the early game, so a 12.30pm start.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am.

What does the Premier League table look like?

What is the team news?

Liverpool

Sadio Mane is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during the international break while Dejan Lovren continues to struggle with injury and remains a doubt. Ragnar Klavan is on standby to step in and partner Joel Matip at the back.

Adam Lallana, Adam Bogan and Nathaniel Clyne are all still injured. Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in competition to start at right-back with Clyne sidelined.

Pick your Liverpool team to face Manchester United More

Man Utd

Marouane Fellaini picked up a knee injury during the international break with Belgium and will be sidelined for three weeks.

Paul Pogba is still out with a hamstring injury and Michael Carrick is a doubt, leaving Jose Mourinho short of midfield options.

Pick your Manchester United team to play Liverpool More

What are they saying?

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho...

"These kind of matches, every single moment plays a part. We are playing against a good team with very good players. Form doesn't matter, the moment doesn't matter. It's a match of three points.

"Do I like to go to Anfield? Yes, I love it. Do I like to play against Liverpool? Yes. I like amazing stadiums, the best opponents but the preparation is not different."

Former Man Utd player Gary Neville...

"Anfield away is the ultimate test, mentally and physically with the intensity.

"There's obviously less home grown talent but the atmosphere will be brilliant and it is a game which you dare not lose as a player."

What are the odds?

Liverpool to win 7/4

Draw 9/5

Man Utd to win 8/5

What's our prediction?

It is a bit early for a defining weekend in the title race, but for Liverpool this already looks like a must-win, or at the very least, a 'dare not lose' meeting with Manchester United. A 10-point gap would look ominous with Liverpool needing to retrieve ground having sloppily dropped points with their catalogue of draws. Jose Mourinho will scent blood, but a draw would be a good return for the visitors.

Chris Bascombe's prediction: Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0