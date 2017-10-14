Liverpool vs Manchester United live: David De Gea keeps visitors level with world class save

Premier League action returns with a bang on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have endured a mixed start to the season, with a thrashing of Arsenal followed by a collapse against Manchester City encapsulating their inconsistency.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to be at their best against a United side who sit joint top and are so far unbeaten in the league.

Although the likes of Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini will be missing from midfield, United are full of confidence having won six games on the bounce.

Liverpool’s main injury absence is Sadio Mane who picked up a strained hamstring while away on international duty with Senegal.

Follow all the live action below...

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 14 October at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the game. Alternatively you can return this page for updates from our live blog.

It’s a big game for…

