Liverpool vs Manchester United live: David De Gea keeps visitors level with world class save
Premier League action returns with a bang on Saturday afternoon as Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United at Anfield.
The Merseysiders have endured a mixed start to the season, with a thrashing of Arsenal followed by a collapse against Manchester City encapsulating their inconsistency.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to be at their best against a United side who sit joint top and are so far unbeaten in the league.
Although the likes of Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini will be missing from midfield, United are full of confidence having won six games on the bounce.
Liverpool’s main injury absence is Sadio Mane who picked up a strained hamstring while away on international duty with Senegal.
Follow all the live action below...
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
What time does it start?
The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday 14 October at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the game. Alternatively you can return this page for updates from our live blog.
It’s a big game for…
Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has scored in every game bar one that he has played at club and international level this season. After the defining move of his career, one to a club with the stature of Manchester United too, he has seamlessly acclimatised to his new surroundings. But doubts linger over his ability to perform against the biggest opponents, with critics accusing him of being a ‘flat track bully’. Saturday afternoon in the cauldron of Anfield – against United’s old rivals Liverpool – would be the perfect time to prove his calibre.
Player to watch…
Ander Herrera. The Spaniard was one of the vital cogs in United’s midfield last season but with the arrival of Nemanja Matic has found playing time increasingly hard to come by. Injuries to Pogba and Fellaini mean he is in line to make just his second league start of the season. Will he be fresh and raring to go, or feeling a bit rusty?
Form…
Liverpool: DDWLD
Manchester United: WWWWW
Odds:
Liverpool: 17/10
Draw: 23/10
Manchester United: 17/10