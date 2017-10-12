Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Premier League returns after the international break with rivals Liverpool and Manchester United getting things under way at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's men come into the clash against their bitter foes with an unbeaten record in the 2017-18 league campaign thus far and they will be aiming to collect another three points as they attempt to pull clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The hosts, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent start to the season, picking up just one win in their last seven matches in all competitions, but they will be determined to use their derby clash with United as a springboard.

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League, as well as being available to stream live using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the game will broadcast live on television on NBCSN and it will also be available to stream online using the NBC Sports App.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports App

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Salah, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Ejaria, Wilson Forwards Firmino, Sturridge, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn

Liverpool have had little luck when it comes to injuries this season and they come into arguably their biggest game of the season without their star player Sadio Mane, who is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

As well as Mane, the Reds will be without midfielder Adam Lallana, while defender Nathaniel Clyne is also likely to miss out.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coutinho, Salah; Firmino.

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Blind, Shaw, Darmian, Tuanzebe Midfielders Mata, Lingard, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Matic, Mitchell, McTominay Forwards Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

While Liverpool have had their share of injury woes, they pale in comparison to Man United's. The Red Devils head into the game against their bitter rivals without the services of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, while there are doubts over Romelu Lukaku's availability.

As well as that, United are without long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who continue to work their way back from knee injuries.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Herrera, Matic, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Lukaku.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United More

Despite playing away from home, Manchester United are deemed slight favourites to win at 13/8, according to dabblebet. Liverpool are priced at 7/4 to inflict defeat on the Red Devils and a draw is available at odds of 23/10.

Click here to see the full array of markets available for the game, including first goalscorer, correct score and more.

GAME PREVIEW

Marcus Rashford Premier League Liverpool v Manchester United 17101 More

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the most intense in the Premier League, with the two most successful clubs in English football regularly serving up spectacles when they meet. Nothing could separate the teams when they locked horns last season, with both Anfield and Old Trafford playing host to close-fought draws, but, given the developments at both clubs since then, that could well change at the weekend.

Mourinho's Red Devils are a much improved unit compared to last season and are currently averaging three goals a game in the league. Klopp's Reds, on the other hand, have shown particular weakness in defence, conceding 1.7 goals per game, which does not bode well for them as they desperately attempt to keep up with the early pace-setters at the top.

Indeed, without their chief attacking threat Mane, the Liverpool forward line has been dulled somewhat and Klopp will need the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to raise their games if they are to have a good chance of winning.

While Liverpool have won just once in their last seven games, United have strung together six successive victories in all competitions, but the game at Anfield will be their first match against a team that finished in the top four last season, so it will be a further test of their mettle as they endeavour to challenge for the title.