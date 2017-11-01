Liverpool vs Maribor, Champions League: live score updates

6:31PM

The teams are in

Well Liverpool's is.

6:15PM

Good evening

Maribor get back on the Champions League horse tonight after the 7-0 thrashing in Slovenia when five goals came by virtue of Messrs Firmino, Coutinho and Salah with one apiece for Liverpool's double-bangers Alexander-Arnold and Oxlade-Chamberlain. Many are predicting another rout at Anfield tonight and old duffers like me are thinking back ti poor old Oulun Palloseura of Finland who, after a 1-1 draw in their home leg in 1980-81, were pulverised 10-1 at Anfield when mauled by hat-tricks from Graeme Souness and Terry McDermott, a couple from Davie Fairclough and one each from Ray Kennedy and Sammy Lee in front of an enormous crowd of 21,013.

It won't happen, of course. Maribor are many things but they're not Oulun Palloseura and while Liverpool still play in red, they're not Clemence, Neal, Cohen, Thompson, Kennedy, Hansen, Dalglish, Lee Fairclough, McDermott and Souness. But, if they can get their midfield trio to combine as well as they did in the away tie, they should bang in a couple.

I shall return with the team news and leave you with one thought. Since the rebuilding of the Main Stand necessitated raising the camera angles, Anfield has lost something for those of us watching the games on the idiot box. It needs to be shallower to make Anfield look like Anfield again.

6:04PM

Match preview

Liverpool midfielder James Milner admits he is enjoying his football again after a frustrating start to the campaign.

The 31-year-old was a regular filling in at left-back last season but having been told by Jurgen Klopp in the summer he would revert to a midfield role, chances have been limited.