Liverpool vs Maribor preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it and team news?

Liverpool host Maribor on Wednesday night looking for another comprehensive victory to send them top of Champions League Group E with two games to play.

After thrashing the Slovenian club 7-0 away from home in the opening fixture of their double-header, the Reds drew level on five points with Group E frontrunners Spartak Moscow. With the Russian team away at Seville in the other group fixture, boss Jurgen Klopp will know his team have a brilliant opportunity to secure their leading position with two gameweeks remaining.

Since their last outing in the competition, the Merseyside club have experienced mixed Premier League fortunes. Although they cruised easily enough to a 3-0 victory against league newcomers Huddersfield at Anfield on Saturday, the defensive capitulation in the 4-1 loss to Spurs the week before will have left lasting scars. Another confident European win tonight would help to banish those ghosts and instil some positive momentum in their league challenge.

Nonetheless, given the relative ease in which his side defeated their northern Slovenian opposition last time out, expect some squad rotation from Klopp. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may all start, with other first-choice replacements rested ahead of Saturday’s league clash with West Ham.

For Maribor and their manager, ex-Leeds United boss Darko Milanic, it might be a matter of merely saving face after their drubbing a fortnight ago. With long-term absentees Luka Zahovic and Denis Sme still in the stands, they will be hopeful of clawing back some respectability in their third ever outing in the Champions League group stages.

What time does it start?

Liverpool vs Maribor kicks off at 19:45 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on BT Sport ESPN from 19:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:15 on BT Sport 2.