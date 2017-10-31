Liverpool vs Maribor: Striker Daniel Sturridge desperate to taste Champions League success as a Red

Liverpool's forgotten man Daniel Sturridge is desperate to make a big impact in the Champions League - and hopes to get his first start in Europe's premier club competition when they host Slovenian side Maribor this week.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in 2013 and the club have since qualified for the Champions League twice, starting with the 2014-15 season when the 28-year-old failed to recover from his injuries before Brendan Rodgers' side dropped into the Europa League.

Juergen Klopp has led the side back into Europe's elite and Sturridge, who won the competition with Chelsea in 2012, is raring to go.

"We've been in the Champions League two times since I've been at the club," Sturridge told the Liverpool Echo. "Obviously I missed out the first time but hopefully I can be a big part of this European campaign.