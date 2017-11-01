Liverpool vs Maribor: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will attempt to pick up their second win in Group E when they face Maribor at Anfield on Wednesday as they strive to reach the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are joint-top of the group after three games, but they have drawn twice - against Spartak Moscow and Sevilla - with their only victory coming away to Maribor in October.

They will hope to repeat their Slovenian performance at home as the group gears up for a tight finish this month.

Game Liverpool vs Maribor Date Wednesday, November 1 Time 19:45 GMT / 15:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, viewers will be able to watch the game live on television on BT Sport Showcase/BT Sport ESPN or stream live online using the BT Sport app.