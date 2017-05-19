Liverpool vs Middlesbrough: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool must beat Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday to guarantee their place in the top four and qualification to next season's Champions League.

The Reds are one point ahead of Arsenal going into the final weekend, with the Gunners taking on their Merseyside rivals Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Klopp 'very positive' on Firmino progress

Jurgen Klopp's team could finish third if Manchester City slip up against Watford, but they will not particularly care where they finish as long as a return to Europe's top competition is secured.

Game Liverpool vs Middlesbrough Date Sunday, May 21, 2017 Time 15:00 GMT, 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1 and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Mignolet, Karius, Manninger Defenders Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Matip, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Milner, Coutinho, Lallana, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Stewart, Grujic, Ojo, Ejaria, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Sturridge, Origi

Klopp hopes Roberto Firmino will be fit to return after missing the 4-0 win over West Ham with a muscle injury. That would make Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Danny Ings his only absentees.

Position Middlesbrough players Goalkeepers Konstantopoulos, Valdes, Guzan Defenders Friend, Ayala, Gibson, Bernardo, Barragan, Fabio, Husband, Chambers, Fry Midfielders Leadbitter, Clayton, Downing, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Ramirez, Guedioura Forwards Stuani, Fischer, Negredo, Gestede, Bamford

Middlesbrough have been missing Victor Valdes, Gaston Ramirez and Daniel Ayala and though none are expected to be out long term, they are major doubts to make a comeback in time for this match.

Potential starting XI: Guzan; Fabio, Chambers, Gibson, Friend; De Roon, Clayton, Leadbitter; Bamford, Negredo, Fischer.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Liverpool are 1/6 favourites to win at home, according to Oddschecker, with Middlesbrough huge 30/1 outsiders and the draw available at 17/2.

Klopp: Liverpool have to be 'ugly'

Daniel Sturridge is the 7/2 favourite to score first, with Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino rated at 4/1. Alvaro Negredo is the top choice for the visitors at 18/1.

GAME PREVIEW

