Liverpool vs Sevilla player ratings: Mohamed Salah on song but Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren fail to impress

Liverpool's Champions League return did not go entirely to plan as they repeatedly shot themselves in the foot in the 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, who also missed a penalty, and Mohamed Salah appeared to have put them in control after a Dejan Lovren mistake had allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to score after just five minutes.

But with 18 minutes to go the defence switched off and Joaquin Correa nipped in to equalise with only their second shot on target.

To compound Liverpool's frustration Joe Gomez was sent off in added time for a second bookable offence.

It had all looked so good for an hour and even Philippe Coutinho, whose head was turned by the thought of joining Barcelona in the summer, must have been impressed watching from the bench.

It provided the Brazil international, who a month ago handed in a transfer request, with a reminder that while his current employers may still have some ground to catch up on the Catalan club when they are at their best they are one of the most exciting sides in Europe.

Coutinho was eventually sent on for the final 15 minutes but he could not find a moment of magic he has so often provided.

