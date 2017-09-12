Liverpool vs Sevilla: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Jurgen Klopp will want a response from his players after that 5-0 defeat at Man City: Getty

Liverpool need a good result against Sevilla on Wednesday night in their opening Champions League game, not only to get off to a decent tart but to eradicate the memory of Saturday 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Manchester City.

Indeed a victory over the Andalucian side will stand Jurgen Klopp's side in very good stead for the rest of the group stage, as the Spaniards are their only real challengers for top spot in Group E. Maribor and Spartak Moscow are the other sides making up the numbers.

Sevilla will be no pushovers though, having made a good start to their season so far, picking up seven points from a possible nine to sit third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Plus their team is packed with some seriously European pedigree and familiar faces like Ever Banega, Wissam Ben Yedder and former Premier League men Steven N'Zonzi, Jesus Navas and Nolito.

Liverpool, meanwhile, haven't lost to anyone at Anfield since Sam Allardyce's Palace won there in April and have a pretty much full strength squad to choose from, as well as some lad called Philippe Coutinho.

Here's everything you need to know about the game...

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) on Wednesday September 13th at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport will be broadcasting the game but if you can't find a TV we will be live blogging it right here.

It's a big game for...

Sadio Mane. The Senegalese wing wizard was sent off harshly/rightly (depending on who you believe) after kicking Man City goalkeeper Ederson in the face on Saturday and will be banned for three domestic game after seeing his appeal against the red card rejected.

Player to watch...

Nolito. Back in Spain after a season at Man City that some might consider a disappointment and already back amongst the goals, having scored during Sevilla's 3-0 win over Eibar at the weekend. Like team-mates N'Zonzi and Jesus Navas he has experience of playing in the Premier League although he never featured at Anfield for City.

Form...

Liverpool: DWWWWL

Sevilla: WDDWW

Odds...

Liverpool win: 4/6

Draw: 10/3

Sevilla win: 17/4