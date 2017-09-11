Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will make their return to the Champions League group stage when they take on Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night.

These two clubs met in the Europa League final in 2016, with Sevilla running out 3-1 winners on that occasion.

They have both now made the step up to Europe's top competition and will be considered the two favourites to progress from Group E.

Game Liverpool vs Sevilla Date Wednesday, September 13 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of regional networks listed below and nationally by stream via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3.

US TV channel Online stream FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Fox Sports Go / ESPN3

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Brannagan, Ejaria, Ojo Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Solanke, Kent, Woodburn, Wilson

Adam Lallana is expected to be sidelined for another two months due to a thigh injury but Philippe Coutinho could return for Liverpool.

Having been left out of their squad for the Champions League group stage, Nathaniel Clyne could face an even longer spell out with a hamstring problem.

Potential starting XI: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Sevilla players Goalkeepers Rico, Soria, Soriano Defenders Mercado, Corchia, Carrico, Pareja, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero Midfielders Pizarro, Nzonzi, Banega, Vazquez, Ganso, Krohn-Dehli, Sarabia, Navas, Montoya Forwards Muriel, Ben Yedder, Correa

Nolito has not travelled due to a thigh problem, while Johannes Geis has also been left out of Eduardo Berizzo's squad.

The likes of Ever Banega and Luis Muriel were rested for the weekend win over Eibar but are available again for this match.

Potential starting XI: Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; Pizarro; Navas, Banega, Nzonzi, Correa; Ben Yedder.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 7/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Sevilla priced at 7/2 and the draw also available at 3/1.

GAME PREVIEW

