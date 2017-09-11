Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Liverpool will make their return to the Champions League group stage when they take on Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night.
These two clubs met in the Europa League final in 2016, with Sevilla running out 3-1 winners on that occasion.
They have both now made the step up to Europe's top competition and will be considered the two favourites to progress from Group E.
|Game
|Liverpool vs Sevilla
|Date
|Wednesday, September 13
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and by stream via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport app
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on a number of regional networks listed below and nationally by stream via Fox Sports Go and ESPN3.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|FS West, FS Arizona, FS Midwest, FS Carolinas, FS Ohio, FS Tennessee, FS Southwest, FS South, MASN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fox Sports Go / ESPN3
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Brannagan, Ejaria, Ojo
|Forwards
|Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Solanke, Kent, Woodburn, Wilson
Adam Lallana is expected to be sidelined for another two months due to a thigh injury but Philippe Coutinho could return for Liverpool.
Having been left out of their squad for the Champions League group stage, Nathaniel Clyne could face an even longer spell out with a hamstring problem.
Potential starting XI: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
|Position
|Sevilla players
|Goalkeepers
|Rico, Soria, Soriano
|Defenders
|Mercado, Corchia, Carrico, Pareja, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero
|Midfielders
|Pizarro, Nzonzi, Banega, Vazquez, Ganso, Krohn-Dehli, Sarabia, Navas, Montoya
|Forwards
|Muriel, Ben Yedder, Correa
Nolito has not travelled due to a thigh problem, while Johannes Geis has also been left out of Eduardo Berizzo's squad.
The likes of Ever Banega and Luis Muriel were rested for the weekend win over Eibar but are available again for this match.
Potential starting XI: Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; Pizarro; Navas, Banega, Nzonzi, Correa; Ben Yedder.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Liverpool are 7/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Sevilla priced at 7/2 and the draw also available at 3/1.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Liverpool know as well as anyone that one result does not define a season.
It was Jurgen Klopp's team, after all, that outplayed and beat eventual champions Chelsea last September. That result, combined with a loss at Arsenal the following game, was all the evidence Antonio Conte needed to decide a formation change was necessary and the Blues never looked back.
They won 13 league games in a row after that and Liverpool may look to them as inspiration after being flattened 5-0 by Manchester City on Saturday.
The Reds will find a run like that harder to string together. They have the Champions League breaking up their schedule, which Chelsea did not, and open the group stage with a challenging home game against Sevilla.
They would also seem to have more fundamental problems - namely, of course, in defence, where Klopp's options are a mix of the unproven and error-prone.
But while Liverpool may not quite be ready to claim a major honour, they are not as bad as the mauling at the Etihad Stadium would suggest.
With the transfer window closed and having seen all of his team's flaws exposed by City, Klopp must now set about masking them as effectively as Conte did a year ago.