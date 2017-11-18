Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League: live score updates

Jurgen Klopp is back in the dugout this weekend after falling ill in the midweek - PA

Mane in, Lallana out

Sadio Mane has clearly overcome his hamstring issue and starts against the Saints. Jurgen Klopp appears to have erred on the side of caution with Adam Lallana, who won't feature despite returning to full fitness and training this week.

Southampton team news

Liverpool team news

Match preview

While Jurgen Klopp has relatively little to worry about on the injury front this weekend, the Liverpool boss is himself on the mend after a midweek health scare.

Klopp was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell on Wednesday, but is fighting fit once again ahead of Southampton's visit to Anfield. “I am really completely fine,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “I told the players that the doctor said the only thing that can kill me is if we lose football games. That’s it.”

No pressure on Liverpool, then, though at least they will be close to full strength as they attempt not to kill their manager with a bad result. Adam Lallana has been passed fit after three months out with a thigh injury, while Jordan Henderson should also be back in action.

Sadio Mane is a doubt and is due a late fitness test after picking up a hamstring tweak on international duty with Senegal, while Joel Matip has a thigh problem and is likely to miss out. Other than that, Nathaniel Clyne is the only other notable absentee for the Reds with a long-term back injury.

Currently 6th in the table after two wins from their last five league matches, Liverpool will be hoping for a routine victory to see them keep pace with the top four and boost their middling goal difference.