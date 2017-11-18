Liverpool vs Southampton preview: Team news, current injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It's the Premier League meeting fifth-placed Liverpool and their south coast-based feeder club Southampton.
When is it?
Saturday Nov 18, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
3pm (GMT).
What TV channel is it on?
It isn't. Not it the UK, at least. However, if you want to follow all the action as it happens then bookmark this page and come back on Saturday afternoon for our minute-by-minute commentary.
What is the team news?
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Southampton.
Adam Lallana is fit again after a three-month lay off with a thigh injury while fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has recovered from a similar problem which forced him to miss their last Premier League match and England's two friendlies.
Forward Sadio Mane has trained after reporting a slight hamstring problem on his return from international duty and Klopp will make a late decision on his availability.
Liverpool (possible, 4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.
Out: Clyne (back), Bogdan (knee).
Tests: Henderson, Lallana (both thigh), Mane (hamstring), Coutinho (groin).
Mario Lemina is set to be Southampton's only absentee for their trip to Liverpool. The former Juventus midfielder remains sidelined with an ankle injury which has kept him out of the last two matches.
Northern Ireland's Steven Davis, Republic of Ireland's Shane Long and Italy's Manolo Gabbiadini are all available despite failing to qualify for next summer's World Cup.
Southampton (possible, 4-2-3-1): Forster; Soares, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis; Tadic, Boufal, Redmond; Gabbiadini.
Out: Lemina (ankle).
What are they saying?
"Adam [Lallana] is in training since three days, four days. It's fantastic that he's back and he's lost nothing, no skills or anything.
"He trained really well but in the next few weeks we have games all three days and we need him for that, so there's no rushing it, even when everybody who knows Adam can imagine how ready he is to be part of the squad again.
"He's very important... What Adam is doing is so different. For pretty much all the other players, he is the jumper [who starts the press]. He loves to do that and, of course, it's very important and will be again very important for us.
"He's a fantastic player but... this is the moment now when the player wants to be back immediately and I'm the bad guy who says 'not today, maybe tomorrow'.
"We will use him for sure, but bring him now for 90 minutes? Absolutely, no. Not a good idea and will not happen."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
"Liverpool and Southampton are two sides who are both comfortable with the ball, but we will try to be there and to manage the ball because this will be the key to the game.
"They will try to press high to make us feel uncomfortable and we will try to be aggressive. When you are high up it is an opportunity for us to try to create pressure and problems.
"It will be really tough because they are a good team, but maybe against those teams which are more offensive we can find more space."
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino
What are the odds?
- Liverpool to win: 2/5
- Draw: 5/2
- Southampton to win: 15/8
What's Chris Bascombe's prediction?
The Kop finally gets a glimpse of the centre-half they have been craving… and he is still playing for Southampton. Virgil van Dijk comes up against a Liverpool side with increased attacking resources. There is a quiet confidence at Anfield they are ready to hit their stride either side of Christmas, but they failed to defeat Southampton in four meetings last season.
Result: Liverpool 3 Southampton 0