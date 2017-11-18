Liverpool vs Southampton preview: Team news, current injuries and suspensions

What is it?

It's the Premier League meeting fifth-placed Liverpool and their south coast-based feeder club Southampton.

When is it?

Saturday Nov 18, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

3pm (GMT).

What TV channel is it on?

It isn't. Not it the UK, at least. However, if you want to follow all the action as it happens then bookmark this page and come back on Saturday afternoon for our minute-by-minute commentary.

What is the team news?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad to select from for the visit of Southampton.

Adam Lallana is fit again after a three-month lay off with a thigh injury while fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has recovered from a similar problem which forced him to miss their last Premier League match and England's two friendlies.

Forward Sadio Mane has trained after reporting a slight hamstring problem on his return from international duty and Klopp will make a late decision on his availability.

Liverpool (possible, 4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.

Out: Clyne (back), Bogdan (knee).

Tests: Henderson, Lallana (both thigh), Mane (hamstring), Coutinho (groin).





