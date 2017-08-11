Liverpool vs Watford: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Liverpool will be looking to jump feet first into this season to let their fans know they’re ready for the Champions League. This season is their first in Europe’s top flight since that disappointing stint in 2014 which saw them exit at the group stages.

With Philippe Coutinho’s future in doubt, Jurgen Klopp will be no doubt eager to see how the rest of his squad are performing potentially without their playmaker.

Watford will be operating at a different end of the table to Liverpool this season. While Liverpool will be competing to retain their place in Champions League football, Watford will be looking to avoid the sort of late decline that saw them drop towards the relegation zone last season.





What time does it start and where can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Watford kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday 12 August and coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:30. Highlights will be shown on BBC One’s Match of the Day from 22:30 later on Saturday.

It’s a big game for…

New Watford manager Marco Silva. This will be his first Premier League game in charge for Watford and after the Hornets' disappointing end to last season, which saw the club go through the entirety of May without picking up a point, he’ll be hoping to make a solid start to put those nerves to rest.

Best stat…

3- The amount of points Watford took from their last 8 Premier League games

Remember when…

Emre Can scored that impossible bicycle kick against Watford last season? Check it out below

Player to watch…

Mohammed Salah. Ex Roma and Ex Chelsea player Mohammed Salah has been Liverpool’s headline signing this summer. Salah was involved with 26 goals in 29 games in Serie A last year, and with Coutinho’s future looking increasingly in doubt, Liverpool fans could be looking to him for their goals.

Past three-meetings…

Liverpool 1 (Can) Watford 0, Premier League, May 2017

Liverpool 6 (Mane, Coutinho, Can, Firminho, Mane, Wijnaldum) Watford 1 (Janmaat), Premier League, November 2016.

Liverpool 2 (Allen, Firmino) Watford 0, Premier League, May 2016

Form guide…

Liverpool: WLWDWW

Watford: LLLLLL

Odds…

Liverpool to win: 11/20

Watford to win: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

