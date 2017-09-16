Liverpool win 1,000th home point in Premier League after Burnley draw

The Reds became the fourth side to reach the milestone though they will be disappointed they did not get more at Anfield

Liverpool created a bit of history on Saturday against Burnley, but Jurgen Klopp and his players will wish they were able to do so more emphatically.

Mohamed Salah's first-half equaliser, after Scott Arfield had given the visitors a surprise lead, saw Liverpool and Burnley battle to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The result netted Liverpool their 1,000th point at home in the Premier League as they became the fourth team to reach that landmark.

Previously Manchester United and Arsenal passed the milestone, with Chelsea joining them as the third team last season.

But, given the opposition and their prior struggles against Burnley, the Reds will almost certainly be disappointed they did not achieve that mark with three points rather than one.

It was not for lack of trying as Liverpool fired in 30 more shots than Burnley in the contest, but only once found the back of the net.

It was the greatest difference in shots attempted in the Premier League since October 2016, when Manchester United took 31 more shots than Burnley.

Liverpool may take a small consolation they found the net with one of their shots, but the results were the same as United played out a scoreless draw in that contest with Burnley once more bending but not breaking.

