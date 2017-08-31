Liverpool winger Kent opts for Freiburg over Middlesbrough and Sunderland interest

The 20-year-old midfielder has chosen not to remain in England and instead take on a new challenge during a loan spell in the Bundesliga

Ryan Kent has left Liverpool on a season-long loan and linked up with Bundesliga side Freiburg.

The 20-year-old has previously taken in loans at Coventry and Barnsley, and he was reported to have had the opportunity to return to the Football League this summer, with north east Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland among those eager to do a deal.

Kent has, however, taken the brave decision to head for Germany and further his development outside of his comfort zone.

A statement on Liverpool’s official website read: “Academy graduate Kent signed a new long-term contract with the Reds earlier this month and will continue his development at the Schwarzwald-Stadion for the whole of the current campaign.

“The 20-year-old winger impressed during a season-long loan with Barnsley last term and made seven appearances during Liverpool’s pre-season friendly programme.

“He has played one competitive game for the Reds’ first team, against Exeter City in the FA Cup in January 2016.”

Kent has spent his entire career to date on the books at Liverpool, having first linked up with the club at the age of seven.

He is a former England U20 international and a player held in high regard at Anfield.