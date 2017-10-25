Liverpool youngster Brewster scores hat-trick to send England to first ever U-17 World Cup final

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick as England defeated Brazil 3-1 to progress to their first ever Under-17 World Cup final.

Fresh from scoring another treble in England's 4-1 quarter-final win over the USA, Brewster was again clinical as the Young Lions punched their ticket to Saturday's final, where they will face either Mali or Spain.

Brewster opened the scoring in the ninth minute, firing home at the second attempt after forcing a save from Gabriel Brazao.

An equaliser from the Samba side threatened to derail England's hopes, with Wesley on target, but Brewster's second, another close-range finish, restored their lead before half-time.

With 15 minutes remaining, Brewster was at it again, turning home after superb build-up play from England, ensuring that they will contest Saturday's showpiece.