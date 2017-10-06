I’ll make good use of Zambia opportunity, assures Nigeria’s Ezenwa

Rohr faces a goalkeeping selection dilemma ahead of the crucial clash against the Chipolopolo and the 28-year-old wants to be trusted again

Ikechukwu Ezenwa is set to prove himself again if trusted to retain his number one spot for Nigeria in Saturday’s Group B crucial World Cup Qualifying clash against Zambia.

The FC IfeanyiUbah shot-stopper is in competition for a starter's shirt alongside returning Daniel Akpeyi - who, again, has caught Gernot Rohr ahead of the Super Eagles' all-important date with Wedson Nyirenda's men.

And Ezenwa, who has had a remarkable outing so far for the national side believes, if given the nod ahead of the Chippa United man, he will perform well to help the team's cause.

“The game against Zambia is not an easy task and my focus is on that game and I'd be glad if an opportunity will be given to me prove myself again against Zambia,” Ezenwa told Goal.

“I think I'm going to make good use of it.”

Having been a part of the national team setup since 2015 after an invitation by erstwhile coach, Sunday Oliseh - as a late replacement for an injured Carl Ikeme, the 28-year-old had to wait two years later for his first competitive cap in last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

The FC IfeanyiUbah won rave reviews for his outstanding showing in a tie Nigeria ran out 4-0 victors to bolster their chances of World Cup qualification.

And the goalie opens up on how he had to cope having to watch others play ahead of him, saying: “[It's] nothing much. It’s all about football and sometimes it happens.

“At my club [FC IfeanyiUbah] I've been playing and other goalkeepers are understudying me.

“So, I’ve been with the national team for the past two years, I kept understudying the ones that are playing, wishing them well, waiting for my own time to come and I think the most important thing is when you time comes make good use of it and I think when the opportunity came I think I made good use of it.

“That's the most important thing.

“Presently, the focus is for us to qualify for World Cup in Russia 2018 so when we qualify, every other thing will come up,” he concluded.