Llorente agrees new four-year Real Madrid deal

Marcos Llorente has followed Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal in extending his contract with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have announced that Marcos Llorente has signed a new four-year contract.

The 22-year-old has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder is the latest first-team player to agree to fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Isco, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal having signed new contracts this month.

Llorente has made three appearances in LaLiga this season, including in Saturday's 2-1 win away at Deportivo Alaves, the club with whom he spent last term on loan.