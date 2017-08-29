Chelsea line up £15m Llorente with Swansea future uncertain

The Blues are keen to add another striker to their squad and have been chasing the World Cup winner for more than six months

Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with Fernando Llorente as Swansea City soften their stance on the 32-year-old who could be available for around £15 million, Goal understands.

Swansea will not sell Llorente to Chelsea unless they can sign a replacement but they are keen on bringing in Wilfried Bony to join Tammy Abraham, who is on loan from the Blues.

Chelsea 11/2 to win PL

Llorente was a Chelsea target in last January's winter transfer market but Swansea manager Paul Clement blocked the sale — as he made the former Spain international integral to the club's bid to survive relegation.

Chelsea haven't yet made the significant breakthrough required for the former World Cup winner, who has played alongside Alvaro Morata at Juventus, as well as being managed by Conte in his two-year spell at the Turin club.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains Chelsea's closest deal to completion after a £35m fee was agreed yesterday, while they are also pushing to agree a similarly priced deal for Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

Diego Costa is pushing for a move to Atletico Madrid and all parties are keen to make it happen. Chelsea's asking price remains £40m as they look to get the market value for the striker who remains in Brazil with his family and friends.