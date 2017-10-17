Llorente: Everything Kane touches turns to gold

Fernando Llorente has been impressed by Harry Kane's goalscoring form this season, stating that everything the striker touches "turns to gold".

With 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions, the 24-year-old has been the star man for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who sit third in the Premier League after eight games.

Kane has also been in excellent form for England, having scored four goals in as many games as they finished top of World Cup qualifying Group F.

Kane's performances have seen him linked with a big money move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, but he will come up against the Spanish side instead in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

And Llorente says his Spurs team-mate will be pivotal for a side looking to compete with the top sides in Europe.

"We have very good players, capable of playing very good football," he told Marca . "With Harry Kane, everything he touches turns to gold. And he is very well protected.

"Among the great teams in Europe, where Tottenham are included, there are not that many differences. They are very even.

"It is time for Tottenham to win a title, and since I have arrived I am convinced that this year we can do it."

Spurs and Madrid sit joint top of their Champions League group with identical records, and Llorente is aware a very tough game awaits his side.

"It's very complicated. They have achieved stability and are an impressive team," he added. "Years ago they always had impressive individuals, but in the last four seasons they have won three Champions Leagues and are now a great squad. They are a very difficult team to beat but while I was at Juventus we did so in the semi-finals a few years ago.

