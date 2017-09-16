Llorente makes Spurs history under Pochettino on Premier League bow

The Spanish striker, who joined Tottenham over the summer, has become the oldest outfield player to represent the club under their current coach

Fernando Llorente’s first Premier League appearance for Tottenham has seen him make his own piece of club history under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spanish striker linked up with Spurs on transfer deadline, with the 32-year-old revealing that he took that decision after snubbing the opportunity to join defending champions Chelsea.

He was handed his debut off the bench in a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino then gave him his first league appearance in an immediate reunion with Swansea at Wembley on Saturday, with Llorente marking a change in philosophy from Spurs and the faith that they have put in youth over the last three years under their Argentine coach.

32 - Fernando Llorente (32y 201d) is the oldest outfield player to make a PL appearance for Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino. Experience. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017

While much of the club’s success of late has been built around exciting youngsters, Pochettino is aware of the need to blend youth with experience.

Llorente has brought plenty of that with him to north London, as a proven performer at the very highest level.

He has represented the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Juventus and Sevilla – netting over 180 club goals in the process – while forming part of Spain’s victorious squads at the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

An impressive season with Swansea in 2016-17 saw him adjust immediately to the demands of life in the Premier League, as he scored 15 times, and Spurs are now hoping to benefit from more of the same – as Llorente provides support and competition to leading marksman Harry Kane.