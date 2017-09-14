LMC sanctions Gombe United, orders replay of Wikki Tourists clash

The disrupted match between the Savannah Scorpions and the Bauchi Elephants will be continued in Maiduguri after the organisers' sanctioned the hosts

Gombe United and Wikki Tourists have been ordered by the League Management Company to replay their abandoned Week 38 encounter at the Pantami Stadium.

This comes after a crowd trouble which led to the abandoned encounter following a 24th minute lead for the visitors through Maurice Chigozie's own goal last Saturday.

The LMC hammered Manu Garba's men seven million naira fine plus hefty sanctions and ordered the match be concluded at the Maiduguri Township Stadium on Saturday.

Below is a statement containing the decisions taken as released by LMC on Wednesday night.

Gombe Utd have been charged for breaching #NPFL Framework & Rules during their Matchday 38 game vs Wikki last Saturday — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

Some Gombe Utd supporters encroached & threw objects onto the pitch resulting in the discontinuation of the #NPFLFinalDay17 game #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

Some Gombe Utd supporters further caused damages suffered by the visiting team Wikki on #NPFLFinalDay17 #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

Gombe Utd shall pay fine of N5m for repeated breach of #NPFL rule following previous violation on Matchday 19 vs Rangers #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

The Gombe Utd vs Wikki #NPFLFinalDay17 game will be concluded this Saturday at the El-Kanemi Sports Complex, Maiduguri from 4pm #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

The Gombe Utd vs Wikki #NPFLFinalDay17 game also continues with the scores at the point of discontinuation #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017

The Gombe Utd vs Wikki #NPFLFinalDay17 game shall be concluded behind closed doors without supporters of either team #GOMWIK — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2017