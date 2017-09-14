LMC sanctions Gombe United, orders replay of Wikki Tourists clash

The disrupted match between the Savannah Scorpions and the Bauchi Elephants will be continued in Maiduguri after the organisers' sanctioned the hosts

Gombe United and Wikki Tourists have been ordered by the League Management Company to replay their abandoned Week 38 encounter at the Pantami Stadium.

This comes after a crowd trouble which led to the abandoned encounter following a 24th minute lead for the visitors through Maurice Chigozie's own goal last Saturday.

The LMC hammered Manu Garba's men seven million naira fine plus hefty sanctions and ordered the match be concluded at the Maiduguri Township Stadium on Saturday.

Below is a statement containing the decisions taken as released by LMC on Wednesday night.

