Lobi’s Okpotu upbeat about Rasheed Yekini award

Lobi Stars’ striker, Anthony Okpotu is confident of winning the Nigeria Professional Football League highest goal scorer award after he scored a hat trick in the Pride of Benue’s 3-2 home win over El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.

Okpotu netted in the 11th, 20th and 46th minutes to become the first Nigerian league player to score three hat-tricks in a season and the forward hinted that he still feels he could get more goals that will see him overtake current leading scorer, Stephen Odey of MFM who has been unable to match his first round impressive stats in front of goal.

“I am only relieved that I have been able to halt my goal drought of the past four matches. The first goal was very crucial and I thank God I added two more. I have worked harder all season and I feel I have what it takes to emerge as the best striker in the Nigerian league at the end of the season,” Okpotu told Goal.

“I have continually said that I am not in any race with anybody but I intend to take my chances and it will be a big plus if I am able to end the season as the highest scorer. I know I still have couple of goals to score to achieve that.

“It was important for us to return to winning ways after what we have passed through in the last few games. We still conceded some goals that we ought not too but in all we were able to get the three points.

“I knew we won’t have any issue with relegation but the results we had in the last five matches gave us reasons to buckle up against El Kanemi Warriors aware of the danger of what we could be inviting if we allow them to get a good result in Makurdi,” Okpotu further stated.

The home win has taken Lobi Stars to ninth on the league table with 50 points from 35 games ahead of their remaining three games with Akwa United, Niger Tornadoes and FC Ifeanyiubah in that order.