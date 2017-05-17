Lobi Stars' Agbaji braced for Sunshine Stars test

The Pride of Benue will lock horns with the Owena Whales and the skipper believes the clash will be a big challenge for his charges

Lobi Stars captain Anthony Agbaji claims that the club is ready for the herculean task going into their Nigeria Professional Football League encounter with Sunshine Stars.

Lobi are 10th on the league standings, having recorded 27 points in the first stanza, while they recorded a 3-1 win over the Owena Whales earlier in the campaign.

The Pride of Benue will look to register their eighth win of the season in Akure knowing they can't afford to lose grounds on the chasing park if they are to realise their dream of playing on the continent next year.

"Games like this and other difficult situations are what makes a team to be rated with the best," Agbaji told Goal.

"We accept that the task ahead is a huge one, but, we are prepared for this challenge; we go into the game with a sole aim of winning and that is the mentality we carry."

"Our team has solid foundations to build on so we can challenge everyone. I hope this can be a starting point for something great. I always say that no team has the capacity to defeat us if we play at our full potential.

"Sunshine Stars are a very tough opponent and play great football. They experience games in a different way, too. We must do well to attack and defend at the right moments. When we don't have the ball, that's when we must work even harder."