Lobi Stars' Eduwo excited with current form

The striker has bagged three goals in his last two outings for the Ortom Boys, and he is hoping to find the back more regularly

Lobi Stars striker, Kingsley Eduwo claims that he is getting into a form that he wishes will help his club achieve more.

The forward has scored three goals in two matches and created an assist against Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars.

The striker, who has nine goals this season, was quick to note that he needs divine grace to consistently score goals.

"I told Goal on Sunday that my target is to score goals for Lobi Stars and I am happy to be getting into that form and I pray by God's grace to be in this form all through the season," Eduwo told Goal.

"It's not about the number of goals I score but hitting the back of the consistently is my target. I scored one against Sunshine Stars, twice against Shooting Stars and created an assist. Fortunately those clubs were my former teams.

" It's a good one for me, I know it will help my club achieve its set target and I want to thank my team mates for their effort."

Lobi Stars currently sit in sixth spot, one point adrift of the top three.