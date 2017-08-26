Lobi Stars' Ogbeide blames turf for Akwa United loss

The handler of the Pride of Benue said the worrisome nature of the Uyo Township Stadium didn't allow his boys to exert their influence in the defeat

Lobi Stars ’ Solomon Ogbeide blames the turf of the Uyo Township Stadium for their loss to Akwa United on Friday evening.

The Pride of Benue could not recover from the early raids of their hosts who scored two goals through Musa Newman and Gabriel Okechukwu in the 20th and 40th minutes respectively with Kingsley Eduwo’s 44th minute strike only reducing the arrears.

And Ogbeide points out that they would have gotten a good result but for the 'worrisome' state of the pitch.

“The game had been won and lost but I seriously marvelled at the nature of the pitch we used for our game with Akwa United. It was even a live game which made it more worrisome. Even though for national interest we can’t use the Godswill Akpabio Stadium now I feel the game should have been postponed,” Ogbeide told Goal .

“The game should have provided us opportunity to get at least an away point but the pitch was something else. We couldn’t string good passes but we have to move on from this defeat and think about our next game with Ngwa FC on Wednesday and the league tie with Niger Tornadoes next weekend.

“Even though we are untroubled by relegation worries but what we have set out to achieve this season was not to only avoid relegation but to pick a continental slot at the end of the season. We must do a reappraisal of where we got it wrong this season ahead of the next season’s campaign,” he added.