Lobi Stars' Okpotu eyes Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer prize

The Pride of Benue striker has asserted that winning the Rasheed Yekini prize will make it a dream season for him

Lobi Stars striker, Anthony Okpotu is determined to end the season on a high when his side slug it out with FC IfeanyiUbah in their final league game of the season.

The Pride of Benue forward has scored 18 goals in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season to go level with highest goalscorer Stephen Odey, formerly of MFM, but now with Swiss outfit, FC Zurich.

And the ex-Al Ittihad forward is optimistic of overtaking the Nigeria international when they visit Nnewi on Saturday.

“It is the final game of the season and a lot is expected of us. We had a crucial win at home against Niger Tornadoes last weekend and I was fortunate to be on the scoresheet. The Saturday game will no doubt be fierce and I am hoping I add to the goals I have already. I thought I won’t be part of the weekend game but I am grateful for this second chance,” Okpotu told Goal.

“I will say this season has been so thrilling for me for lots of reasons. I was able to get more than the ones I scored last season and I am presently tie with the leading scorer with 18 goals. If I manage to score against FC IfeanyiUbah it could crown me the highest scorer.

“We know we are certain of topflight action next season but we must give a good account of ourselves on Saturday in Nnewi.”

Lobi are sixth on the league table with 53 points from 37 games.