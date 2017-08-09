Lobi Stars focused on Nasarawa United tie - Agbaji

The Pride of Benue’s captain said that they have forgotten about the disappointment of their loss to Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars’ skipper Anthony Agbaji claims the Pride of Benue have moved on from their home defeat to Abia Warriors and are now approaching the final part of their preparations for their weekend tie with Nasarawa United.

The Pride of Benue lost at home for the first time in over four years when the Warriors humiliated them 4-2 at the Aper Aku Stadium last weekend.

And Agbaji who was in action in the game pointed out that it was difficult explaining what actually happened but that they are hoping to put smiles back on their fans’ faces in Lafia on Sunday.

“If you tell me to explain what actually transpired in our match against Abia Warriors it will be difficult to explain it. I will say we had a bad day which is normal and can happen to any team. We tried as much as possible to change the result but it was not to be. We have apologized to our fans and the technical crew and the players have taken responsibilities for the loss and life must go on,” Agbaji told Goal.

“We have had series of meetings after the loss and we have come out with a verdict that we must forget about the loss and forge ahead in our remaining matches of the season especially the next game with Nasarawa United in Lafia on Sunday.

“Nasarawa United are always a tough side and we saw them at close watch last season when they played in Makurdi when the Lafia Stadium was not fit to host league matches. It is a local derby and we expect it to be tough. We will do our best to ensure that we get a good result that will enable us to get our confident back.”

Lobi Stars are now 10th in the league standings with 47 points from 33 games.