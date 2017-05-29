Lobi Stars loss 'helped us sit up', says Sunshine Stars' Ogagetewho

The Owena Whales bounced back to defeat Gbenga Ogunbote's side and the defender says bowing to the Markurdi based side gave them a reality check

Following Sunday's 1-0 victory over Enyimba, Sunshine Stars' Oke Ogagetewho believes their shocking loss to Lobi Stars helped them 'sit up'.

Austin Eguavoen's side had to make do with a second half penalty from Ajibola Oteleye to deny the People's Elephant another away result at the Akure Township Stadium.

And the defender says losing that the Ortom Boys was enough motivation for them to salvage themselves against Gbenga Ogunbote's men.

"Everyone is excited and I think the defeat [against Lobi Stars] really helped us sit up and give a good account of ourselves," Ogagetewho told Goal.

"So I felt that was the lesson we learnt and we will not want to experience another defeat again. That was the reason everybody came out to do their jobs very well.

''The new lads did their part and everybody did theirs. It's a team game and both the new and the old players are one and they did their job. It's a good one and a positive one. "