Lobi Stars must maintain FA Cup form vs. Katsina United - Okpotu

The forward is convinced that the Chanji Boys can’t stand in the way of the Pride of Benue in the competition

Lobi Stars’ Anthony Okpotu states they are set for an impact in the 2017 FA Cup and has vowed that they will get a win over Katsina United in their opening fixture on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation released draws for the first round of the competition which threw several exciting fixtures including the all-topflight encounter between the Pride of Benue and the Chanji Boys.

“We have always been doing well in the FA Cup and this season won’t be different. We have been drawn to face Katsina United another topflight side but we are unruffled by the fixture. They picked a draw in Makurdi and narrowly beat us in Katsina but that won’t make any difference when we face them on Wednesday,” Okpotu told Goal.

“We are determined to right our wrongs in the FA Cup. Katsina United are no pushovers but they can’t match us in the FA Cup because we have always been doing well and we want to retain that believe this season also.

“The defeat to Abia Warriors is still very painful to us and we are hoping to return to winning ways against Nasarawa United on Sunday and in the FA Cup tie on Wednesday,” he added.

2017 AITEO CUP FIRST ROUND FIXTURES

NGWA FC (Ebonyi) VS FC GALADIMA (Kebbi)

HEARTLAND FC (Imo) VS INSURANCE FC (Edo)

LOBI STARS (Benue) VS KATSINA UNITED (Katsina)

KATSINA UNITED FEEDERS (Katsina) VS AKLOSENDI FC (Nasarawa)

AITEL FC (Taraba) VS UNICEM ROVERS (Cross River)

MIGHTY JETS FC (Plateau) VS SUNSHINE STARS (Ondo)

BAYELSA UNITED (Bayelsa) VS FC ZAMFARA (Zamfara)

ADAMAWA UNITED (Adamawa) VS CYNOSURE FC (Rivers)

EDE UNITED (Osun) VS SAKABA UNITED FC (Kebbi)

FC IFEANYI UBAH FEEDERS (Anambra) VS JIGAWA GOLDEN STARS (Jigawa)

SAMBA KURNA (Kano) VS WIKKI TOURISTS FEEDERS (Bauchi)

EKITI UNITED (Ekiti) VS DOLPHINS FC (Kaduna)

NIGER TORNADOES (Niger) VS EL-KANEMI WARRIORS (Borno)

RIVERS UNITED (Rivers) VS FC ATETE (Delta)

DELTA WARRIORS (Delta) VS AYADE BABES (Cross River)

FC YARMA LIGHT (Gombe) VS FC IFEANYIUBAH (Anambra)

HAIFA FC (Jigawa) VS AKWA UNITED FC (Akwa Ibom)

SHOOTING STARS (Oyo) VS DYNAMITE FC (Edo)

KOGI UNITED (Kogi) VS RANGERS INTERNATIONAL (Enugu)

NASARAWA UNITED (Nasarawa) VS MFM FC (Lagos)

NIGER TORNADOES FEEDERS (Niger) VS FC ABUJA (FCT)

DOMA UNITED (Gombe) VS ADAMAWA UNITED (Adamawa)

OSUN UNITED (Osun) VS COAL CITY YOUTHS (Enugu)

FC LOKOJA (Kogi) VS EL-KANEMI BABES (Borno)

KWARA UNITED (Kwara) VS SOKOTO UNITED (Sokoto)

WIKKI TOURISTS (Bauchi) VS PLATEAU UNITED (Plateau)

ABS FC (Kwara) VS ENYIMBA FC (Abia)

YOBE DESERT STARS (Yobe) VS KANO PILLARS (Kano)

ABIA WARRIORS FC (Abia) VS CROWN FC (Oyo)

FRSC FC (FCT) VS POTISKUM ACADEMY (Yobe)

ALMAR (Ogun) VS SPARTAN FC (Lagos)

MOYERO FC (Ondo) VS AKWA STARLETS (Akwa Ibom)

* Matches to take place on Wednesday, 16th August 2017