Lobi Stars not on revenge mission vs. Shooting Stars, says Akleche

The Ortom Boys suffered defeat against the Oluyole Warriors in the first round, but the midfielder said they are not all out to retaliate

Lobi Stars' Sunday Akleche says Sunday's fixture against Shooting Stars is less about revenge but all about continuing their good form.

The Makurdi outfit started the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League with a 2-0 loss to the Oluyole Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

But head into weekend's corresponding tie on a high, having recorded wins in their last two outings.

"You don't play games looking back at the last time you played against that opposition. For us, it's more about where we are now," Akleche told Goal.

"We're getting to the crucial part of the season and it's very important that we pick as many points on board. We're facing a Shooting Stars team we respect a lot.

"They have a young team. We won't underrate them at all. They are a team with a footballing philosophy that everyone can see.

"So, we know what we're facing at the weekend and we know we'll have to be at our best. But we do feel that we're starting to hit a very good moment of form, starting to get momentum in terms of our results and we want that to continue," he concluded.