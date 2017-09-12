Lobi Stars’ Okpotu thrilled with Rasheed Yekini award

The Pride of Benue forward has expressed his joy at ending the season as the best striker in the NPFL after scoring 19 goals

Lobi Stars’ striker, Anthony Okpotu has expressed his delight at his ability to end the season as the best striker in the Nigeria Professional Football League after pipping former MFM forward, Stephen Odey to the award.

Though he never set any target for himself, he is thrilled to be crowned Nigeria top flight goal king.

“It is always a thing of joy to be accorded special recognition. I never for once covered the award but I made it a point of duty to improve more than I did last season. I said at the beginning of the season that I will be pleased with scoring over 12 goals and getting 19 goals to be declared the highest scorer is something I so much cherished,” Okpotu told Goal.

“It has been a very tough season for me personally with some ups and downs but I am happy that we ended the season with an away draw against FC ifeanyiubah and scoring that goal that separated me from Odey is also very noteworthy for me.

“The national team assignment is next for me and I hope to give my best to ensure that Nigeria lift the WAFU Cup competition. We are among the best on the continent and aiming to best in West Africa shouldn’t be too tough for us even though we are playing away from home.”