Lochte victorious in first competition since Rio Olympics

Ryan Lochte, 33, set a new meet record in the men's 200 metre individual medley at the U.S. Open Swimming Championship.

Ryan Lochte was back to his old self on Sunday, setting a new record in his first swimming meet after serving a 10-month suspension.

Lochte, 33, was competing for the first time since his ban for his role in lying to Brazilian police about a reported robbery outside of a gas station during the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist returned to the pool at the U.S. Open Swimming Championship and claimed the men's 200 metre individual medley, setting a meet record with a time of 1:59.24.

"No matter what the time was tonight, I knew I could go faster," Lochte said after the race. "I knew it wasn't going to be there with my lack of training this year. I put my family first and I have no regrets for that. Family is everything."

At Rio 2016, Lochte and three other swimmers told police they were robbed, but later admitted to vandalising the gas station and then paying $50 for the damages.

Lochte still hopes to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.