Willian wants Ruben Loftus-Cheek back at Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek announced himself on the big stage for England against Germany and Brazil, with Chelsea's Willian among his admirers.

Willian wants Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return to Chelsea from his Crystal Palace loan spell after impressing for England against Brazil at Wembley.

A shortage of available midfielders prompted England coach Gareth Southgate to hand Loftus-Cheek his international debut against Germany and the 21-year-old retained his place for the clash with the Selecao on Tuesday.

Blues attacker Willian, introduced as a substitute by Tite in the second half, was impressed by the impact of the young midfielder and feels he could well have a bright future at Stamford Bridge after previously struggling for first-team opportunities.

"I don't know why he is at Crystal Palace now," he told reporters. "I don't know why.

"He has to come back!

"He is strong, he has quality. He has a great future."

Loftus-Cheek made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2014 and has managed only six Premier League starts for the west London club, but he could yet revive his Blues fortunes following an assured introduction to international football.

