Lokosa wants to score more goals for Kano Pillars

The striker netted on his debut for the Masu Gida, and said he is hoping to find the back of the net on a regular basis

Kano Pillars' Junior Lokosa is determined to score regularly in the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Lokosa was the matchwinner for Sai Masu Gida on his debut after he struck the only goal in their 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes on Matchday 20 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

And he is hoping to contribute more for the club in the coming games, but insists he is not under any pessure.

"I want to consistently score more goals," Lokosa told Goal.

"I am happy to have moved to Kano Pillars and I know so well that it's a bigger stage and it comes with a bigger challenge.

"I am not under any sort of pressure, I am just happy and I want to do what I love to do. I know the attention will be coming when I am consistent but that's what this stage brings for players.

"As regards my target on the number of goals I want to score, every player or everyone has goals and I am not different too. I won't reveal my target but I know it within me and I will always work towards it like I have always done," he added.

"While at First Bank in the lower league, I scored eight goals and I have scored one on my debut, I hope it will continue that way till the end of the season.

"In all, I am very happy at where I am and what the future holds for me," he concluded.