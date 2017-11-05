London calling Sock after Paris triumph

Jack Sock came from nowhere to take the eighth and last spot in the ATP Finals at the expense of Pablo Carreno Busta.

Jack Sock came from a set down to win the Paris Masters and seal a highly unlikely place in the ATP Finals as Filip Krajinovic's remarkable run ended in disappointment.

Sock was 24th in the Race to London at the start of the week, but the American will make his debut in London this month at the expense of Pablo Carreno Busta after beating qualifier Krajinovic 5-7 6-4 6-1 in his first Masters final.

While Carreno Busta ran out of steam at the end of the season, Sock – who was 5-1 down in the final set of his second-round match against Kyle Edmund – timed his charge to perfection and defied the odds to qualify in style on Sunday.

Sock will also move into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time after winning his third title of the year in the French capital, where the 77-ranked Krajinovic has experienced a dream week but was unable to end it with a sensational victory.

Krajinovic ended John Isner's bid to qualify for the ATP Finals with a shock semi-final win on Saturday and took the upper hand in the final with a break to lead 4-2 when Sock double-faulted, but the Serbian did the same in the next game and an errant forehand brought the match back on serve.

That did not deter Krajinovic, who was pumping his fist after winning the first set when Sock drilled a forehand into the net, but the Nebraska native hit back with a break in the opening game of the second set.

Sock was a man on a mission, surging into a 4-1 lead before showing great anticipation to outwit Krajinovic at the net an earn three set points, needing only one as he served out the set to love.

The 16th seed had a spring in his step as he unleashed a barrage of ferocious forehands and was sensing victory after breaking to lead 2-1 following a couple of sublime winners on the run.

Sock revealed he had no idea he could qualify for London after reaching the final, but the 25-year-old dropped to the court in disbelief after sealing the eighth and last place in the prestigious season-ending tournament when Krajinovic sent a forehand long.