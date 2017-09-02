London Irish send out a statement on return to Premiership after shooting down Harlequins in style at Twickenham

London Irish announced their return to the Premiership in style to suggest an immediate return to the Champions is not on the cards this season as full-back Tommy Bell’s haul of 24 points secured an impressive 39-29 victory over Harlequins at Twickenham.

The Exiles, back after their one-season stay in the second tier, shot out of the blocks with tries from Topsy Ojo and Bell, before Quins clawed their way back into the affair through Joe Marchant.

The loss of 18-year-old protégé Marcus Smith, heralded as a future England fly-half, destabilised Quins somewhat, and a Ofisa Treviranus try looked to put Irish out of reach. But late scores from England duo Marland Yarde and Danny Care set-up a three-point game with as many minutes on the clock, only for replacement scrum-half Brendan McKibbin to seal the win and, with it, the try-scoring bonus point.

Many have tipped Irish to stay up this season, not least due to the fact that they have a generous smattering of international-calibre players running through the side. Yet while the experience and nous was evidently there, a sheer desire to challenge Quins was also on display, and the reward was two first-half tries for their risk-taking.

The Exiles started the brighter, with two Tommy Bell penalties keeping them ahead after Smith struck one back for Quins, but after a nervy first quarter the game came alive in beautiful fashion.

View photos Topsy Ojo scored his 47th Premiership try (Getty) More

The first was a sublime try that wouldn’t have looked amiss in the first game of the day. Having watched Saracens run in nine tries against Northampton, Irish upped the stakes as they brought Twickenham to its feet. Deep in their own 22, fly-half James Marshall turned down the chance to clear his lines and instead chipped over the defence for Topsy Ojo to run on to.

Ojo may be 32 years old these day, but he’s still got those handy afterburners glowing brightly and after catching the ball on the fly he hit the gas. That committed full-back Mike Brown, and the pass inside released centre Fergus Mulchrone to pass halfway. Ojo had continued his run, and the supporting line inside saw him gather the ball and go over to score, with referee Tom Foley awarding the try after a television match official check for a knock-on and offside that weren’t there.

Six minutes later, Irish were in double heaven. The ultra-physical Blair Cowan, one of the aforementioned internationals in the side, had already done his best to smash Marland Yarde into next week by the time he was fed possession in the line on the left. Taking a step inside, he committed two defenders and crucially freed his arms to pop inside to Bell, and despite having support the full-back pinned his ears and cruised pass opposite man Brown as if he wasn’t there.

Irish were 18-3 to the good and threatening to take the game away from Quins, with the situation crucial for the Richmond-based side if they wanted to make a game of it. They did so through a combination of good timing and cunning.

View photos Marcus Smith saw his Premiership debut ended in the 50th minute (Getty) More

Read More