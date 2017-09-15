London terror attack: Chelsea boss Conte issues defiant message after explosion

Antonio Conte has sent a defiant message on behalf of Chelsea after a suspected terror attack on the London Underground occured near Stamford Bridge.

More than 20 people are being treated in hospital with police looking for the suspect after a homemade explosive is believed to have caused havoc on a commuter train this morning.

Chelsea's match with Arsenal is on Sunday near where the attack happened and the club have urged fans to arrive early to the match as security will be heightened for the Premier League clash.

"I'd like to say that all our thoughts are for the people affected in the incident on the tube [London Underground]," Conte said at the start of the press conference on Friday.

"For sure this type of situation is very dangerous and, yes, your mind goes in this situation.

"But I think that we have to try to think only to play the game and I think this is the best way. I remember when I was a coach of the national team and if you remember well when I was the coach of the national team and the terrorist attack. We stayed with the national team, we must play against Belgium.

"In this case it's important to continue and for sure there is a great disappointment for this. A lot of time it's very difficult to understand why. Why? But I think we have to continue, to show that we are stronger than them [the people who carry out the attacks]."

The Blues boss was referring to the threats ahead of Italy's World Cup warm up match with Belgium in 2016, which saw a major police operations across several countries in mainland Europe ahead of the international competition.

Chelsea lost both the FA Cup final and Community Shield against Arsenal, despite having an impressive record against the Gunners in the league. Conte regained focus on footballing issues after talking about the attack on London. He paid respects to the quality of his city rivals but he warned his players to keep their discipline after Pedro and Victor Moses's red cards versus Arsenal.

"I think Arsenal is one of the six top teams in England," He added. "I think they have a really good squad to fight for something important – the title in England, for sure. For this reason I think it's a massive game for us.

"It's the same when you play against City, against Liverpool, United, Tottenham. In England there are six top teams and when you play against one of them it's always a massive game. We have to fight and play a game against a rival.

