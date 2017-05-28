As long as Messi stays, Barca's golden age can continue

It was all about Lionel Messi. It always has been, really. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner turned in another masterclass against Alaves on Saturday night to show that, even with Luis Enrique leaving, this golden age can continue for Barcelona.

Barca win Copa del Rey

As the match kicked off at the Vicente Calderon, it was clear that Alaves had done their homework for the Copa del Rey final. Mauricio Pellegrini's side squeezed spaces in midfield and made Barca look rather ordinary in the early exchanges.

There was one exception, of course. Messi. The Argentine beat several rivals in one action in the first few minutes and floated over a delightful ball for Paco Alcacer (in the team for the suspended Luis Suarez), but the Spain striker was unable to control.

Messi was popping up all over the place and dribbling past rival players at will, with Alaves' defenders stopping him any way the could. For half an hour, Barca did not play well, but there was the sensation that - as so often before - one Messi moment could change everything.